US envoy, after Seoul visit, reassures Japan of alliance

TOKYO (AP) — A U.S. envoy has reassured top Japanese officials of the importance of their alliance in dealing with regional security threats. His meeting is occurring after the North Korean leader’s sister expressed low expectations of a summit between her brother and President Donald Trump this year. U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun is in Tokyo after his visit to Seoul where he discussed the stalemated diplomacy. Kim Yo Jong said her brother won’t be meeting Trump because there is no need for the North to gift Trump meetings when it’s not getting any reward in return.