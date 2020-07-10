Two downtown Rockford restaurants temporarily close as a precaution during pandemic

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Vintage at 501 and Blue Line in downtown Rockford won't be serving customers, at least temporarily.

The restaurants posted on Facebook that they're closing until further notice. The posts say, "We have made this decision for the safety of our customers and staff. We will re-open as soon as we know our staff and customers are no longer in harm's way."

The owner of both restaurants tells 13 News it's only a precaution due to COVID-19. No workers have tested positive for the virus.