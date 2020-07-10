Trump’s reelection campaign gets a reboot as virus persists

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign will take baby steps back out onto the road in the coming days after a multiweek hiatus. The break came amid a massive surge in coronavirus cases across much of the nation and after the debacle of his planned comeback in Oklahoma. Trump is facing a deficit in the polls and is eager to send a signal that normal life can resume despite a rampaging virus that has killed more than 130,000 Americans. He’ll be holding his first in-person fundraiser in a month on Friday in Florida and then making another try at a rally on Saturday, this time in New Hampshire.