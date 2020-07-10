Tropical Storm Fay moves toward mid-Atlantic, New England

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Fay is expected to move closer inland Friday, with forecasters projecting flooding along the mid-Atlantic coast and southern New England. The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami put Fay 105 miles south of Ocean City, Maryland, early Friday morning. The storm was producing top sustained winds of 45 mph and was expected to move inland late Friday or on Saturday. Fay is projected to bring 3 to 5 inches of rain with the possibility of flash flooding. A tropical storm warning is in effect from Cape May, New Jersey to Watch Hill, Rhode Island. The warning area includes Long Island and the Long Island Sound in New York.