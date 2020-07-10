Topics of race and cultural representation in Harlem School District 122 curriculum

MACHESNEY PARK (WREX) — Students coming back to school this fall may bring along questions about race and injustice with them.

Harlem School District 122 is working to create an inclusive environment for students to discuss current events.

The real world is fast paced. That's why Harlem School District 122 is hoping to give students this fall a chance to pause and reflect.

"In life, it is a little bit fast forward and things happen and unfold very quickly as people make decisions. But they get the opportunity to think critically about what's happening in their world and have that dialogue with their teachers and their peers," said Olson Park Elementary School Principal Dee Dee Johnson.

Principals at the district say topics of systemic racism will be included in curriculum through literature and conversation.

"Because they do pick up on things and they need a space to have that dialogue," said Johnson.

For years, the District Equity Leadership Team or DELT has worked to provide cultural inclusive instruction and train administration to be conscious about race.

Johnson says she's gained more perspective attending local protests and hopes to build on that this fall.

"We are talking about achievement gaps in education and what that means when we look at our student groups based on race," said Johnson.

"As our kids who are leading the charge with a lot of the protests, with a lot of the 'We want more, we want to be better and to do better and love each other.' I think we need to just listen," said Harlem High School Principal Terrell Yarbrough.

Administrators at Harlem High School want to put race on the table before school begins.

"To give them a platform over Zoom to have conversations about equity and about racism and about things that have been going on throughout our county. What they would like to see within our school before we start the school year," said Yarbrough.

So when the first bell rings, students can walk in confident on how to be future leaders.

Belvidere School District 100 told 13 News that it has also received numerous comments from parents and faculty members about including racial injustice in its curriculum. Staff is currently working on what that might look like.