Thousands demonstrate in Mali despite promises of reform

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Thousands have marched in Mali’s capital in anti-government demonstrations urged by an opposition group that rejects the president’s promises of reforms. The protesters have pushed their way into the state television offices, burned tires and barricaded roads in the capital, Bamako. Under pressure after previous massive protests calling for his resignation, President Ibrahim Keita this week promised to reform the constitutional court. But the June 5 Movement, known as M5, has more demands. The West African nation has been under the threat of instability and Islamic extremist violence for years.