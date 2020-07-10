SwedishAmerican to accept patients for new cardiac rehab program

ROCKFORD (WREX) — SwedishAmerican announced a new Intensive Cardiac Rehab program to treat patients with severe cardiovascular disease called the Pritikin program.

SwedishAmerican is the fourth health system in Illinois and first in Rockford to adopt the program.

The Pritikin ICR Program helps patients with severe cardiovascular disease live healthier lives through lifestyle changes.

The program focuses on healthier eating, regular exercise and a healthy mind-set.

Patients qualified for the program suffer from heart attacks, stents, bypass surgery, heart failure or a heart transplant.

The intensive program takes 12 to 18 weeks to complete following a major heart event.

The Pritikin program is now accepting patients. For more information, contact the SwedishAmerican Cardiac Rehab Department at 779-696-5863.