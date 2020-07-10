Russia’s foreign minister mocks intel on bounties to Taliban

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top diplomat has dismissed U.S. intelligence information alleging that Moscow offered bounties to the Taliban for killing American soldiers as a product of election year politics in Washington. U.S. intelligence officials said information about Russia’s alleged bounties on the heads of troops in Afghanistan was included in an intelligence brief for President Donald Trump in late February. The White House has denied Trump received the information at that time. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday dismissed the intelligence claims as a sham based on “unscrupulous speculations.” The assessments saying that Russia offered bounties were first reported by The New York Times, then confirmed to The Associated Press by American intelligence officials.