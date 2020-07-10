Rockford friends write new book, ‘Taste and See,’ to fundraise money for a local foster camp

ROCKFORD (WREX) — "Taste and see that the Lord is good for you" (Psalm 34).

"The best way to overcome struggles and things in life, isn't trying to fight those desires. It's about tasting and seeing that there is something better that you want more," said Braedon Pierce

"Taste and see" is the title of Michael LaBorn and Braedon Pierce's new book.

"If we shift our way in where it's not just how can I achieve my success, but it's how can I surrender to who God is. We are going to see the nature of the church change,"said Michael LaBorn.

They are not just talking about people bettering their lives though.

"The big thing is paying for these kids to go to the camp," said Pierce.

They are using the book sales to make a difference. For every dollar the book makes, a dollar goes towards Royal Family Kids camp in Belvidere. The camp is a place for foster children. The author, Braedon Pierce, is also a counselor at the camp.

"We take them to a camps site. Ropes, activities, swimming, is all there. On top of that we dedicate one evening a week to celebrate all of their birthdays. They get cake, presents, and a celebration!" said Pierce.

Unfortunately, the celebrations for children who have been neglected, forgotten, and abused didn't happen this summer.

"Because of COVID-19, it was cancelled this year and the big thing is the fundraisers were cancelled. A big banquet we were going to do got cancelled because we couldn't collect people in a space like that," said Pierce.

Pierce and LaBorn hope their book not only helps readers, but the camp's kids for when they return next year.

"Just to see something that is deeper, real, something that will raise awareness for this world. I am excited to see what this book will do," said LaBorn.

The book is available on Kindle or paperback starting July 30, 2020.