 Skip to Content

One man dies after a motorcycle crash in Belvidere

New
6:21 pm Breaking News, News, Top News Stories, Top Stories

BELVIDERE (WREX) — One man is dead after a motorcycle crash on Friday afternoon in Belvidere.

Officers from the Boone County Sheriff's Department responded to the intersection of Illinois Route 76 and Spring Creek Road in Belvidere around 3 p.m.

After investigation the sheriff's department says a 21-year-old male from Rockford was turning northbound onto Illinois Route 76 when he collided with a motorcycle driving southbound.

The 63-year-old man from Poplar Grove was pronounced dead at the scene according to the Boone County Coroner's Office.

The Rockford male was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Cassandra Bretl

Multimedia Journalist
Cassandra is the morning reporter for 13 News Today.
She joined the WREX team in July of 2019 after graduating from the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee with a major, minor and a certificate.
She is excited to bring her skills back to the 815 where she is originally from.
You can contact Cassandra at cbretl@wrex.com

Related Articles

Skip to content