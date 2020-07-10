One man dies after a motorcycle crash in Belvidere

BELVIDERE (WREX) — One man is dead after a motorcycle crash on Friday afternoon in Belvidere.

Officers from the Boone County Sheriff's Department responded to the intersection of Illinois Route 76 and Spring Creek Road in Belvidere around 3 p.m.

After investigation the sheriff's department says a 21-year-old male from Rockford was turning northbound onto Illinois Route 76 when he collided with a motorcycle driving southbound.

The 63-year-old man from Poplar Grove was pronounced dead at the scene according to the Boone County Coroner's Office.

The Rockford male was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.