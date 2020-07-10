NY eases visitor ban aimed at curbing virus in nursing homes

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Certain nursing homes in New York can allow visitors with restrictions starting July 15 as the state eases a ban aimed at limiting spread of COVID-19 among vulnerable elderly residents. Only nursing homes and long-term care facilities that have been “without COVID-19” for at least 28 days can allow limited visits, according to state Department of Health Commissioner Howard Zucker. It was also unclear how many of the state’s approximately 600 nursing homes would qualify to open up visitors. Roughly 500 nursing homes had reported COVID-19 cases among staffers in June, according to state survey data released this week.