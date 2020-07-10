No bail for 2 accused of helping ex-Nissan boss escape Japan

BOSTON (AP) — A federal judge in Boston has denied bail to a Massachusetts father and son who prosecutors say helped smuggle Nissan’s former chairman out of Japan last year. Michael and Peter Taylor, of Harvard, had sought immediate release while they challenge Japan’s extradition request. They argued they face health risks if they remain in custody. But the judge ruled there is a presumption against bail in extradition cases. Prosecutors also argued the pair have the skills and resources to flee. They provided evidence that Carlos Ghosn wired more than $860,000 to a company managed by Peter Taylor.