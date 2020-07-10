Nepal cable TV operators stop airing Indian news channels

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Nepal’s cable and satellite television providers have stopped Indian news channels following some news reports on the prime minister that has angered the general public. There have been several news reports by several Indian television mostly on Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli who has angered the India by issuing a new map of the country that includes territories claimed by both India and Nepal. There was no government orders to block the Indian news channels and was done by the cable and satellite operators in Nepal. The new map has strained relations between two South Asian nations with exchanges of strong statements.