Man gets prison for failed theft of Magna Carta in England

LONDON (AP) — A U.K. judge has sentenced a man to four years for attempting to steal one of the original copies of the Magna Carta from Salisbury Cathedral in England. Mark Royden, from Canterbury, Kent, was convicted Friday of using a hammer to try to smash the security case holding the document in late 2018. Royden failed to break the glass and was tackled by tourists and cathedral staff. His defense lawyer said a car accident in 1991 had caused Royden brain damage. Salisbury Cathedral’s Magna Carta is one of the four surviving specimens of the 1215 charter that established the principle that the king is subject to the law and influenced the creation of the U.S. Constitution.