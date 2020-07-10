Man admits damaging computer, causing PPE delivery delay

ATLANTA (AP) — A former employee of a medical device packaging company has pleaded guilty to damaging a computer belonging to his former employer which prosecutors said caused a delay in the delivery of personal protective equipment to health care providers. The U.S. attorney’s office in Atlanta said in a news release Friday that 40-year-old Christopher Dobbins pleaded guilty to a charge of reckless damage to a protected computer. Dobbins is set to be sentenced Oct. 16.