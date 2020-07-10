Man accused of sexually abusing person with intellectual disability at Rocvale Children’s Home

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- A man accused of sexually abusing a person with an intellectual disability is arrested.

Eric Hanson was in a Winnebago County Courtroom on Friday. He is charged with Aggravated Criminal Sex Abuse of an Intellectually Disabled Person. The alleged victim lived at Rocvale Children's Home in Rockford.

According to its website, Rocvale is a home on Rockton Avenue that houses kids ages 6 to 21 with a developmental disability.

Hanson, 42, could get up to 60 years in prison if he's convicted. His bond was set at $150,000.