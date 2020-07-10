Kazakhstan rejects Chinese warning over pneumonia outbreak

MOSCOW (AP) — Kazakhstan’s health officials have dismissed a Chinese claim that the Central Asian country is facing an outbreak of pneumonia more deadly than the new coronavirus. The Kazakh denial follows a notice from the Chinese embassy Thursday that warned its citizens about an outbreak of pneumonia in the ex-Soviet nation with a death rate higher than that from coronavirus-induced pneumonia. Kazakhstan’s Health Ministry said in a statement that “this information doesn’t conform to reality.” It noted that the country’s statistics on pneumonia include patients who tested negative for the coronavirus but had symptoms compatible with COVID-19.