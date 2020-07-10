How The Chicks dropped the word ‘Dixie’ from their name

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The decision to drop “Dixie” didn’t happen overnight for The Chicks. The Grammy-winning trio officially made the switch last month in advance of their upcoming new album “Gaslighter.” But band co-founder Emily Strayer said they’ve been debating and attempting to distance themselves from the word for years. Originally named after a Little Feat song, the band has in recent years used just “The Chicks” or “DCX.” But after NASCAR banned the Confederate flag from its races, lead singer Natalie Maines said, “No more hesitation. Now is the time.” For the band, they feel like a weight has been lifted with the new name.