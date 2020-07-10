Goya CEO, praising Trump, sparks online clash

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — The supercharged political landscape in the U.S. has grown potentially more perilous for companies ahead of the 2020 presidential election as Goya, a food company with a tremendously loyal following, discovered this week. The company that makes products used in many Hispanic cuisines but whose following extends well outside of that range, is getting some backlash after its CEO praised President Donald Trump at a White House event. Almost immediately, #BoycottGoya, #GoyaFoods and #Goyaway began trending on social media platforms with scorn coming seemingly from all directions.