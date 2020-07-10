German gov’t press office employee probed over Egypt spying

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities are investigating suspicions that an employee of the government’s press office worked for years for an Egyptian intelligence service, according to Germany’s domestic intelligence agency. The BfV agency said in its annual report, released Thursday, that “executive measures” were conducted against the man in December on the orders of federal prosecutors. It didn’t give further details, and said that the investigation is ongoing. The government press office declined comment on the matter late Thursday. The office is located not at the chancellery but at a separate headquarters about a kilometer (half a mile) away.