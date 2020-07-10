France investigating millions in virus unemployment fraud

PARIS (AP) — French prosecutors say organized crime groups sought to defraud the state of millions of euros meant for workers left jobless by the virus lockdown. France had an exceptionally generous temporary unemployment scheme that subsidized workers’ salaries while restaurants, schools and businesses across the economy shut down to contain the virus. Prosecutors say criminals took advantage of it and they are leading a nationwide investigation into what they call “massive fraud” and money laundering by organized crime groups. They are notably investigating potential international connections to the fraud, which involved hundreds of bank accounts in France.