Ethiopia says 2 arrested in killing that sparked mass unrest

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Ethiopia’s attorney general says two people have been arrested and a third is on the run after the shooting death of a popular singer that set off days of deadly unrest. The official says the two had confessed, claiming they had been instructed by a rebel group, the Oromo Liberation Army, with the goal of inciting anti-government emotions and causing tensions between Ethiopia’s largest ethnic groups, the Oromos and Amharas. Authorities have said at least 239 people were killed. The military was deployed, and the Oromia regional police commissioner says nearly 5,000 people have been arrested.