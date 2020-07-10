Depp says feces in bed was last straw in marriage to Heard

LONDON (AP) — Johnny Depp has said in a London court that ex-wife Amber Heard’s claims he abused her turned him from “Cinderella to Quasimodo” in the public eye. He also said the couple’s tempestuous marriage broke down for good after an incident in which feces were found in their bed following a party. Depp was wrapping up his evidence at his libel trial against British tabloid newspaper The Sun over an article that accused him of physically abusing Heard. Depp has described a volatile relationship that descended into screaming matches which sometimes turned physical. But he has strongly denied hitting Heard and accused her of compiling a dossier of fake claims. Heard is due to give evidence next week.