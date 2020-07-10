Cooling down into the weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Another above-average day is in store for the Stateline, but that may change later into the week. However, the '90s may be back as soon as next week.

Turning down the heat:

After a few early morning showers, we will begin to see a dry and sunny Friday, with temperatures a little closer to average. Highs fall into the upper 80's, which is a welcome break after a long streak of 90° days in a row. There have been nearly 11 days in a row so far of 90°+ highs in the Stateline which isn't breaking any records. However, if you consider that the middle '80s are closer to the average for this time of year then it was hot enough.

Wind gusts will be strong by later this afternoon.

Thankfully, the onset of cooler northwesterly winds will cool us down. Winds will be fairly breezy today as wind gusts reach upward of 30 - 35 Mph. Lows overnight will fall into the middle 60's under mostly clear skies.

Somewhat quiet weekend:

For the most part, the sunny and dry weather sticks around over the weekend.

Cooler temperatures are on the way to the Stateline for the weekend.

Saturday starts out dry and somewhat sunny, then a chance for rain materializes along another cold front. However, most models point toward rain holding off until closer to Saturday night.

Light rainfall is possible going into Saturday night.

The weather models are also trending toward lighter rainfall, so Saturday evening may not be all that soggy. Any rain that does develop looks to be gone by Sunday morning.

Saturday stays in the upper 80's, then the cool front drops temperatures into the middle to low 80's for Sunday. The end of the weekend stays sunny and dry, with even lower humidity.

Heat returns:

Monday holds on to the mild lower 80's, but that ends quickly. We could see a new chance for heat into the Stateline starting by Tuesday. Highs make a quick comeback toward the '90s. This would in turn last through the rest of the week. However, uncertainty falls in just the right pattern because rain chances could also be in place leading to a cooler, but soggy mid-week.