China rejects prospect of joining arms control talks with US

BEIJING (AP) — China has rejected any prospect of joining in trilateral arms limitation talks with the U.S., calling reports from Washington that it would do so a distortion of its stated position. Foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told reporters Friday the U.S. was “neither serious nor sincere” in the proposed negotiations and should instead respond to Russia’s call for an extension to the existing New START treaty limiting the number of nuclear warheads. China, with the world’s biggest nuclear arsenal after the U.S. and Russia, has maintained it will not join in talks with Washington and Moscow on reducing its number of warheads.