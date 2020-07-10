California couple agrees to guilty pleas in college scam

BOSTON (AP) — A California couple has agreed to plead guilty to paying $250,000 to get their daughter into the University of Southern California as a fake volleyball recruit. The U.S. Attorney’s office in Boston said in a statement that Diane Blake and Todd Blake will plead guilty in front of a judge at a future date. News outlets previously reported that the Ross, California, couple had initially pleaded not guilty. The couple was accused of tapping William “Rick” Singer to facilitate their daughter’s admission into USC. The university had no comment. Lawyers for the couple didn’t immediately respond to an email.