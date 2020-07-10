Wall Street drifts as week of erratic swings comes to close

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are drifting in early trading on Wall Street Friday, the latest eddies in a week full of erratic swings driven by worries about rising coronavirus counts. The S&P 500 was down 0.3% after flipping a couple times between small gains and losses in the first few minutes of trading. It followed up on a mixed performance for stocks in Europe and Asia. Most stocks in the U.S. market were up, though, and the Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks was 0.2% higher. Treasury yields were dipping a bit, while the price of gold peeked higher in another sign of caution continuing to hang over markets.