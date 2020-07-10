4 children die when semi slams into car on Indiana highway

CAMBRIDGE CITY, Ind. (AP) — State police say four young siblings were killed when a semitrailer slammed into their car that had slowed down for an Interstate 70 construction zone in eastern Indiana. The car was pushed into another semitrailer and burst into flames Thursday evening. A state police spokesman says a passerby was able to pull the car’s driver from the vehicle. The drive was taken to an Indianapolis hospital with severe injuries. The children killed were 15, 13, 8 and 6 years old. The driver, 34-year-old Aaron Bruce, of Kansas City, Missouri, is the father of the two younger children.sure