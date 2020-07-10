2 deputies shot, suspect dead in California shooting

KNIGHTSEN, Calif. (AP) — Two sheriff’s deputies have reportedly been shot and a suspect is dead in a shooting that followed an hourslong standoff in California. Authorities say it happened Thursday night in Knightsen, an unincorporated area about 50 miles northeast of San Francisco. KPIX-TV says a sheriff’s spokesman said the Contra Costa County deputies were shot after a standoff that began around 12:30 p.m. after a man reportedly was seen with a shotgun. The deputies were taken to a hospital but there’s no word on their conditions. Other details also weren’t immediately released.