2 arrested, 2 wanted after 11-year-old killed on July Fourth

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two men have been arrested and two others are wanted in connection with the killing of an 11-year-old boy who was shot during a Fourth of July cookout in Washington. Police say the boy, Davon McNeal, was shot in the head during an exchange of gunfire between five armed suspects. His killing came during a surge of violence in Washington and in other major cities across the U.S. and sparked widespread outrage from community members. Police said Friday that two suspects, 22-year-old Christian Wingfield and 18-year-old Daryle Bond, were arrested on first-degree murder charges. Warrants have been issued for two other men.