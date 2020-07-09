Winnebago County board want more time to consider Chairman Haney’s appointed board nominations

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Winnebago County Board Chairman Frank Haney wants to make changes in community leaders and appoint four new people to civic boards.

The consideration of these diverse nominations sparked a heated discussion at Thursday's full county board meeting.

"For you to say something like, 'this lady is the most qualified that you have ever seen,' or however you said it, is an insult to me and I think this board should chastise you. I'm going to ask you right now again for your resignation," said Winnebago County Board Member District 17 (D) Fred Wescott.

Haney appointed Rhonda Greer Robinson as a nomination to replace Wescott and serve on the Winnebago County Housing Authority Board. Wescott has served on the county board for two decades.

But Haney says the four candidates might be what the community and the nation are looking for.

"There is an equal pressure, amounting pressure, a national discussion and for heaven's sakes on this board floor just a few weeks ago a very robust discussion about inclusion and about getting new people involved in community leadership," said Chairman Haney.

Other board members agree that change may be a good thing but are concerned with the way it's done. Most board members said they want more time even if that means waiting for a new chairman.

"Put some more time for us to at least meet the people that you're talking about. I haven't met any of them or heard of any of them. I don't think we should do it at this point. Either lay it over or table it entirely until we get a new chairman in," said Winnebago County Board Member District 10 (D) Joe Hoffman.

This discussion did not sit well for one county board member who says waiting would be a step backwards.

"We may not like how it all went down but now is the time to show the community that we stand up for minority inclusion. All the comments that I heard was a bunch of comments from a bunch of white men with white privilege," said Winnebago County Board Member District 14 (D) Time Nabors.

The board did not vote on any appointments on Thursday. The discussion was tabled. It will be discussed and potentially voted on at the next board meeting.