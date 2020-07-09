Washington’s ‘Church of Presidents’ etched in history again

St. John’s, the Episcopal church at the epicenter of protests in Washington, has a long legacy on civil rights dating to its embrace of the 1963 March on Washington. The yellow-walled, Greek Revival house of worship is just steps from the White House but is famous for eschewing partisan politics. Indeed, it’s hosted every president since James Madison, Republicans and Democrats alike, for at least one service. That and other core principles such as support for equal rights and community engagement have guided St. John’s for decades and continue today as the church again finds itself amid an American awakening over racial injustice following George Floyd’s killing.