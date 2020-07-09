UN: World could hit 1.5-degree warming threshold by 2024

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. weather agency says the world could see average global temperatures rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial average for the first time in the coming five years. The 1.5-C mark is the level to which countries have agreed to try to limit global warming. Scientists say average temperatures around the world are already at least 1 C higher now than during the period from 1850-1900 because of manmade greenhouse emissions. The World Meteorological Organization said Thursday there is a 20% chance that the 1.5 C level will be reached in at least one year between 2020 and 2024.