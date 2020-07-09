Court rulings keep Trump’s financial records private for now

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has issued a mixed verdict on demands for President Donald Trump’s financial records. The decisions will likely keep his tax returns, banking and other documents out of the public eye for the time being. In one case, the court rejected broad arguments by Trump’s lawyers and the Justice Department that the president is immune from investigation while he holds office. The Manhattan district attorney is conducting a criminal investigation that includes hush-money payments to women who claim they had affairs with Trump. In Thursday’s other ruling, the court kept a hold on Trump’s financial records that Congress has been seeking for more than a year.