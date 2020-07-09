Strong thunderstorms could fire on final day of 90°+ heat

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The end of the 90° and higher days is near, but before the slightly cooler weather arrives, storms are in the forecast. Some storms could bring gusty winds and torrential downpours.

Thursday thunder likely:

Wednesday afternoon brought loud thunderstorms to at least a few locations across the Stateline. Thursday could see a repeat as a cold front approaches northern Illinois late in the day.

Most areas remain dry through the morning as temperatures quickly climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s. As heat builds, storms are going to start to fire. Individual storm cells could contain some large hail, but the biggest threat from the afternoon and evening storm come from strong winds.

Timing storms out:

Thursday afternoon is when weather conditions begin to go downhill. Isolated to widely scattered storms develop by around 4 in the afternoon. Initially, storms that do manage to form are going to be single-cell, but as the afternoon and evening progresses storms take on a linear nature by 7 PM.

This is going to effectively shift the hail threat to a strong wind threat through the early overnight hours. The Storm Prediction Center has the area under a "slight" risk for severe weather, or a 2 on a 1-to-5 scale. Storm coverage is going to be widespread, but severe weather is going to be a bit more spotty.

Storms could produce strong winds and even isolated large hail late Thursday. Severe threat should diminish after midnight Friday.

The window for severe weather should close by about 10 PM, but heavy rainfall and lightning are likely to persist into the early morning hours of Friday. If your morning commute has you on the roads prior to 7 AM, you may have a few showers to dodge early Friday before rain tapers off.

Much-needed rainfall:

After several very dry days, we'll finally see widespread rainfall Thursday afternoon and evening. Rainfall totals are going to be pretty impressive with most areas seeing at least 1/2". Many areas could see much more than that because the amount of atmospheric moisture, or "precipitable water," is so high. If storms are able to train, or move over the same areas, rainfall totals could top out at 2" or higher.

Rainfall totals are likely to be quite varied because of the thunderstorm activity, but under the heaviest storms, as much as 2" are going to be possible.

The Weather Prediction Center has the region highlighted for the potential for flash flooding. While it has been dry lately, prolific rainfall rates are going to struggle to absorb into the ground. This could quickly lead to rising waters, especially in flash flood-prone areas. As a reminder, if you come across a flooded roadway, be sure to turn around and seek an alternate route.

If rain falls heavy enough, flash flooding could become a concern. Rainfall rates could approach 1.5" to 2" per hour.

Cooling off:

The stretch of 90° days comes to an end after Thursday. Don't get your hopes up that it cools off drastically, because it isn't likely to happen. Highs Friday and Saturday do fall into the upper 80s, which is a minor improvement. Sunday and Monday of next week is going to feature more seasonable high temperatures, with most areas only getting into the lower and middle 80s.