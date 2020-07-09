Severe Thunderstorm Warning until THU 7:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Whiteside County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT

FOR ROCK ISLAND…NORTHEASTERN MERCER…WEST CENTRAL WHITESIDE…

NORTHWESTERN HENRY…SCOTT…NORTHEASTERN MUSCATINE AND SOUTHEASTERN

CLINTON COUNTIES…

At 625 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Long Grove to Hamlet, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Davenport, Moline, Rock Island, Bettendorf, Clinton, East Moline,

Silvis, Eldridge, Colona, Milan, Camanche, Le Claire, Coal Valley,

Hampton, Orion, Port Byron, Walcott, Blue Grass, Buffalo and

Andalusia.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 74 in Iowa between mile markers 1 and 5.

Interstate 80 in Iowa between mile markers 283 and 306.

Interstate 80 in Illinois between mile markers 1 and 10.

Interstate 74 in Illinois between mile markers 1 and 17.

Interstate 88 between mile markers 1 and 3.

Interstate 280 between mile markers 1 and 18.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

sturdy building.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature’s leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

HAIL…<.75IN;

WIND…60MPH