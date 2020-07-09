Severe Thunderstorm Warning until THU 4:45 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Jo Daviess County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT

FOR WESTERN JO DAVIESS…NORTHWESTERN JACKSON AND SOUTHEASTERN

DUBUQUE COUNTIES…

At 437 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near St. Donatus, or

8 miles southeast of Dubuque, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Trained weather spotters.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Dubuque, Galena, Bellevue, East Dubuque, La Motte, Menominee, Council

Hill, St. Donatus, Sageville, Zwingle, Rice, Dubuque Regional

Airport, Aiken, Rockdale, Center Grove, Galena Territory, Swiss

Valley Park, Spruce Creek Park, Blanding Landing and Lock And Dam 11.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

sturdy building.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature’s leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

HAIL…<.75IN;

WIND…60MPH