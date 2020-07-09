Serious single-car accident on 11th St, nearby streets shut down

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Police are on the scene of a serious single car accident on 11th Street in Rockford.

Rockford Police tweeted about the incident after 1 p.m. on Thursday.

Police have not released information about any injuries or fatality or how many people were in the car.

Northbound and southbound lanes between 11th St and Harrison Ave and 11th St and 23rd Ave are currently shut down, according to authorities.

Police advised the public to avoid the area at this time.

This is a developing story.