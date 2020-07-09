Safety protocol, job fears, family feud in Singapore polls

SINGAPORE (AP) — The long-governing People’s Action Party is expected to extend its unbroken rule in Singapore’s general elections Friday. Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s party has been criticized for holding polls during the pandemic, just weeks after Singapore emerged from two months of virus lockdown and with daily virus cases still topping 100. The government has increased polling stations and implemented strict safety measures. All voters were assigned a two-hour window to cast their ballots to reduce crowding. This is Singapore’s second general election where the opposition is contesting all parliamentary seats. The PAP faces a one-on-one contest in most of the 93 seats up for grabs.