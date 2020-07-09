RVC receives grant to help high school students receive college credit

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- More high school students in Rockford can now receive college credits and career credentials thanks to a grant given to Rock Valley College.

RVC recently received the third year of grant funding for the "Linking Talent with Opportunity" initiative from the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois.

The $225,000 grant is the third installment of a total of $675,000.

The "Pathways" model was developed by RVC and allows students to graduate high school with both high school and college credits. Students can also receive industry-recognized credentials.

Over the first two years, the grant money was used to develop seven pathways (Public Safety, Information Technology, Business, Health Care, Advanced Manufacturing, Mechatronics, and Supply Chain Management), and teamed up with five school districts (Belvidere, Harlem, Rockford, South Beloit, and Winnebago).

“The generous and innovative grant from CFNIL has assisted Rock Valley College in developing educational pathways that lead to occupations paying a sustainable living wage,” said Gina Caronna, RVC Vice President of Science, Technology, Engineering, & Math, in a press release sent to 13 WREX. “More importantly, it has enabled RVC and Highland to enhance work with the regional community to develop a stronger talent pipeline for our local workforce.”