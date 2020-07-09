Russian police raid homes, offices of opposition activists

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian law enforcement agents have searched apartments and offices of several opposition activists who campaigned against constitutional amendments that allowed President Vladimir Putin to extend his rule until 2036. Investigators on Thursday searched the apartment of municipal lawmaker Yulia Galyamina and also raided offices and homes of several activists who took part in the “No!” campaign against the July 1 constitutional vote, in which nearly 78% of voters approved the changes that allow Putin to seek two more presidential terms. The authorities also searched the offices of MBK Media news outlet and Open Russia group that are funded by self-exiled tycoon and Kremlin foe Mikhail Khodorkovsky, and detained several activists.