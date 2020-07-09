Rockford man arrested on multiple drug and gun charges

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Police say a Rockford man has been arrested in connection with drug activity on the south side of the city.

Police say Francisco Uresti, Jr., 26, was arrested Wednesday after a search warrant was executed at his home surrounding complaints about Uresti dealing drugs.

Authorities say the illegal narcotics sales were taking place in the 1100 block of 20th Street.

According to police, they found more than 150 grams of cocaine, a loaded handgun, money and drug packaging material during the search warrant.

Uresti has been charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine between 100-400 grams, unlawful use of weapons by a felon, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm without requisite firearm owner's identification card.