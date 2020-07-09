Record low US mortgage rates for the third consecutive week

BALTIMORE (AP) — Rates on 30-year mortgages are falling to record lows for the third consecutive week, a sign of the lack of inflation across a weak economy despite persistent demand from homebuyers. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the key 30-year fixed-rate mortgage declined to 3.03%, down from 3.07% last week and 3.13% two weeks prior. These were the lowest levels since Freddie Mac began tracking averages in 1971.