Powerful euro single currency bloc to pick new president

BRUSSELS (AP) — The powerful group of countries using the euro single currency are choosing their new president on Thursday. The winner will face the daunting task of leading the 19-nation bloc out of a deep coronavirus-inflicted recession. The candidates for Eurogroup president are Spain’s Economy Minister Nadia Calviño, Irish Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and his Luxembourg counterpart Pierre Gramegna. Calviño could become the first woman to secure the top job. The winner will be chosen by a simple majority, with the candidates themselves taking part in the secret ballot. Incumbent Mario Centeno from Portugal is stepping down after completing his 2.5-year term. His successor will take office next Monday.