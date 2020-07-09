Man on scooter fatally struck by Chicago police SUV

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say a man riding a motorized scooter died after being struck by a Chicago police SUV with its emergency lights activated on the city’s far South Side. A 33-year-old Harvey man was pronounced dead at the scene Wednesday night. His name was not immediately released. Police say the three officers in the SUV were taken to a hospital in fair condition. They say the SUV and scooter were traveling in the same direction. The police department’s Major Accidents unit is investigating the crash. Video from the scene showed the SUV had extensive front-end damage after apparently jumping a curb and hitting a tree.