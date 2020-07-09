Japan braces for more heavy rain as death toll rises to 66

TOKYO (AP) — Parts of Japan still searching for missing people and evacuating those stranded deadly floods and mudslides were bracing for more pounding rains through the weekend. The death toll has risen to 66 as of Friday morning, with 16 others still missing. The damage has spread beyond the southern island of Kyushu into central Japan’s scenic mountain villages known for hot springs and hiking. Hundreds of people isolated by the flooding are being airlifted to safety. The Meteorological Agency has issued evacuation advisories and says up to 11 inches of rain could fall through Saturday in some places.