Freeport man calls for city to dismantle newly formed anti-racism group

FREEPORT (WREX) — On Thursday night, Freeport leaders opened up City Hall for a listening session on combating racism. One man at that session had a surprising demand; dismantle the city's newly formed Social Justice Committee.

"I'm not ignorant, man. You ain't got no business sitting here. Right now you should get up and walk out," said Bill Brooks to one of the committee members.

Brooks said he is president of a group called The Freeport Grassroots Movement, and he called for the 12 member committee to be dismantled.

The members, who are of various races including black and white, were picked by Mayor Jodi Miller and approved by city council. Miller said she picked them based on their diverse backgrounds.

"That's why I personally chose those people. That I thought they had different things that they could bring to the table that would be of value in a diverse way," she said.

But Brooks said he's tired of having others pick the black leaders for the black community. He said no member in the group lives in public housing or in poverty, and none accurately represent the black community.

One member of the committee offered to give up her seat.

"I just still am not sure how I'm on the committee especially when I'm hearing all these young people who really want to be involved in this," said Patricia Norman.

Miller said there could be more committees or sub committees that branch off of this group to get more young people involved in racial discussions. But she did not say she would dismantle the committee.