Flood Advisory from THU 6:18 PM CDT until THU 9:30 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Rock County

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Central Rock County in south central Wisconsin…

* Until 930 PM CDT.

* At 618 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Janesville and Afton.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses

as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.

&&