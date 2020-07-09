Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen back in federal prison

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, has been returned to federal prison. His attorney Jeffrey Levine told news outlets Thursday that Cohen was taken into custody for violating the terms of his release. The move comes weeks after the 53-year-old was released in late May to serve the remainder of his sentence at home because of the coronavirus pandemic. Cohen pleaded guilty to tax evasion, campaign finance fraud and lying to Congress and began serving his sentence in May 2019, scheduled to remain in prison until November 2021.