EU says ‘significant divergences’ remain in Brexit talks

BRUSSELS (AP) — EU and U.K. negotiators have yet to find a way to overcome “significant divergences” in their attempt to seal a post-Brexit compromise. Following Britain’s departure from the European Union’s institutions on Jan. 31, the two sides are trying to secure a new trade deal before the end of the year, when Britain will effectively exit the EU’s tariff-free economic zone. Negotiations have proved to be difficult since the parties disagree on regulations for businesses and for the fishing industry, with the U.K. adamantly opposed to EU demands for long-term access to British waters.